Rep. August Pfluger opens first ever congressional office in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman August Pfluger was handed the keys today to his new congressional office, a first for the city of Killeen.

It’s a visit that marked a historical moment for the city.

“It has been over four decades since we’ve had a congressional office here in Killeen,” says Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Representative Pfluger has welcomed Killeen into the 11th district of Texas, which consists of 20 counties. The western part of Bell County being the newest addition.

His new office is intended to serve those who serve and continuing to provide our military with all the necessary resources they need. As well as providing the necessary resources to veterans in Killeen.

“I’m going to pour my heart into making sure the VA is a better place, that the VA can serve our soldiers,” says Rep. Pfluger.

His office will also provide full-time assistance to anyone who may be struggling with federal agencies, like Social Security and the IRS.

As well as partnering with the school district to help inspire the next generation of leaders.

It’s a resource that is a first for Killeen, that they hope helps create a better tomorrow.

“What matters is that we have a representative for the very first time in history, in an office, in Killeen, Texas. And that’s important,” Rep. Pfluger says.

