Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues.

According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw beef fajitas, sour cream, and milk were not kept cold enough.

They were thrown out.

The restaurant was missing test strips for the sanitizer.

The microwave had a build-up of cheese and food debris inside it.

There was also build-up in other areas, which needed to be cleaned up.

___________

Parks Family Buffet at 4318 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead passed a recent inspection with a 91 despite some issues.

According to the food safety worker, there were black insects inside the flour.

The manager said they don’t use that anymore and threw it away.

The raw bacon was stored above the lettuce in the walk-in cooler and also above the strawberry puree.

And some raw salmon was thawing in a package and not the proper way.

__________

Sunday’s Caribbean Oasis Bar & Grill 13960 China Spring Road 92 in China Spring passed a recent inspection with a 92.

According to the food safety worker, there was a food handler not wearing a hair restraint.

Frozen chicken was left sitting out to thaw and a fly was on the prep table.

_____________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to King’s Wings at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco inside Union Hall.

One could say these poultry parts are fit for royalty.

You can get them in teriyaki, garlic parmesan, and Louisiana, which takes you back to the bayou.

You can also get the chicken tender sandwich which has slaw on it.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

