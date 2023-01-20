TCU announces Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - TCU Head Football has hired Kendal Briles to be their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kendal is the son of former Baylor head football coach Art Briles and was most recently the offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Briles’ first experience as an offensive coordinator came at Baylor on Art Briles’ staff. He took over the position in 2015 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, as the top assistant coach in the country.

Art Briles was fired before the 2016 season in the wake of a sexual assault scandal at Baylor. Kendal Briles stayed at Baylor for the 2016 season under Jim Grobe before going to Florida Atlantic.

This will be Kendal Briles’ sixth offensive coordinator job.

