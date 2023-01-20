TCU announces Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

Former Florida State coordinator Kendal Briles named new offensive coordinator at Arkansas
Former Florida State coordinator Kendal Briles named new offensive coordinator at Arkansas(KTHV)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - TCU Head Football has hired Kendal Briles to be their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kendal is the son of former Baylor head football coach Art Briles and was most recently the offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Briles’ first experience as an offensive coordinator came at Baylor on Art Briles’ staff. He took over the position in 2015 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, as the top assistant coach in the country.

Art Briles was fired before the 2016 season in the wake of a sexual assault scandal at Baylor. Kendal Briles stayed at Baylor for the 2016 season under Jim Grobe before going to Florida Atlantic.

This will be Kendal Briles’ sixth offensive coordinator job.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles

Latest News

Classroom Champion Jagger Summa
Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa
Former China Spring baseball coach, James Limmer, is now one of 86 coaches in the Texas High...
Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer inducted into THSBCA Hall of Fame
Former China Spring HoF James Limmer
China Spring's James Limmer in Hall of Fame
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during...
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14