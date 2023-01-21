Bridges’ crucial 3s help No. 21 Baylor past Oklahoma

Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges(Baylor MBB)
By MURRAY EVANS
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Jalen Bridges scored 11 points and hit a trio of game-turning 3-pointers in the final five minutes as No. 21 Baylor rallied to hold off Oklahoma 62-60 on Saturday.

Adam Flagler had 16 points and five assists, and Keyonte George added 11 points as Baylor (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) won its fourth straight game after opening conference play with three straight losses and briefly dropping out of The Associated Press Top 25.

The Bears had made only three of their first 16 3-point attempts before Bridges hit one with 4:46 left to put Baylor ahead 53-52, after the Bears had trailed for much of the second half. With 3:39 left, he made another, giving Baylor a 56-54 lead.

Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5) went up 58-56 on a basket by C.J. Noland with 1:38 left, but Bridges hit another 3-pointer 17 seconds later and Baylor never trailed again. Grant Sherfield missed on a driving attempt at a tying basket for the Sooners and at the other end, Flagler ran the shot clock down, stepped back and drained a long 3-point shot to seal the win for Baylor with 20.2 seconds left.

Baylor’s defense kept Oklahoma – in a two-possession game – from attempting a shot until Jalen Hill’s uncontested layup with 1.3 seconds left and the Sooners never regained possession. Hill had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Tanner Groves added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Sooners.

Baylor went 6½ minutes without a field goal late in the first half and Oklahoma took advantage, taking a 30-26 lead. The Sooners only trailed once in the second half before Bridges’ late heroics.

Baylor won despite shooting 36.2% (21 of 58) from the field compared to 45.6% (26 of 57) for the Sooners. Baylor outrebounded Oklahoma 39-30, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

Former Florida State coordinator Kendal Briles named new offensive coordinator at Arkansas
TCU announces Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
Classroom Champion Jagger Summa
Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa
Former China Spring baseball coach, James Limmer, is now one of 86 coaches in the Texas High...
Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer inducted into THSBCA Hall of Fame
Former China Spring HoF James Limmer
China Spring's James Limmer in Hall of Fame