Bryan man indicted by grand jury for shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers

Brazos County grand jury has indicted Trevor Thompson (left) for the murder of Anthony Ayers...
Brazos County grand jury has indicted Trevor Thompson (left) for the murder of Anthony Ayers (right).(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury indicted a Bryan man charged with murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers.

Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was taken into custody on November 2 and charged with murder.

Police said Thompson shot and killed Ayers during an altercation in the parking lot of the Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive in October.

According to online jail records, Thompson has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center six times since 2014. He was first arrested in April 2014 on an aggravated robbery charge. He was last arrested in September 2020 on an evading arrest charge.

Authorities said in a probable cause report that they think Thompson used a .45 caliber gun to murder Ayers. After looking at surveillance footage they discovered Thompson and Ayers were fighting over a gun. Thompson ripped the gun out of Ayers’ hands, giving him a second gun, according to police reports. After that, authorities report that the fight continued until both parties disappeared out of the camera’s view towards the area where the shooting occurred.

Thompson remains in the Brazos County Jail tonight on a $390,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

(File)
Killeen emergency crews respond to apartment building wall collapse, Thursday evening
Fatal Crash
Parts of I45 closed, Friday, after a crash left one person dead
(File)
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
Harp Design Co. to close their popular Waco store this month
Harp Design Co. to close their popular Waco store this month
The Harps have a big announcement
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.