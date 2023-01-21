Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

Madison County Sheriff's Office stopped the car Friday on IH-45 and discovered eight suspected illegal immigrants from Honduras inside.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants.

MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.

Upon further investigation, the MCSO said the occupants were actually recent immigrants from Guatemala. The man driving the vehicle, 33-year-old Kelvin Cobas was arrested for not having a driver’s license and the vehicle was towed.

