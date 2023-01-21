Family of UGA player killed in crash holds private celebration of life service

UGA player Devin Willock died on Jan 15. after a crash in Athens
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Devin Willock held a private celebration of life service in Athens on Saturday, less than one week after he died in a car crash.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. A funeral was held for LeCroy last week.

“There is no one like him and I want people to know he was so much more than a football player. He was a friend, a son, a brother, and the love of my life. He was everything to all these different people and that is what we want to remember him for. Yes, he was 77, but he was selfless, he was kind, and he was her everything, he was my everything. He was good at football too but that was just a plus,” his girlfriend Kate Moseley said.

Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff, and UGA administration are expected to be in attendance, officials said.

“It really puts it into perspective how valuable human life is and how fragile it is. Every day we get is a gift from God, said Will Davis, UGA alumnus.

Among the two people who were injured are Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and Victoria Bowles, according to Athens-Clarke County police officials. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There will also be a public Celebration of Life for Devin Willock on Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey, according to officials.

Officials say the family of Willock is asking for privacy during this time.

