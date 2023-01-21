Harp Design Co. to close their doors this month

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing their doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.

KWTX sat down with Clint Harp, the muscle behind the craftsmanship, and learned more about what went into making this decision.

The Harp family says it is a bittersweet moment and that this journey has brought them lifelong friends and an opportunity beyond their wildest dreams. But after more than a decade in business, Clint says it was time to close this chapter.

The journey started when Clint’s wife, Kelly, was accepted to Baylor’s master program. Clint decided then that he would quit his job in sales, move from Houston where the young couple had moved to after graduating undergrad at Baylor.

He was ready to follow his passion, and that was to make beautiful pieces of furniture people felt proud to own.

Not more than a few months into starting their next chapter in Waco, Clint has a perfectly timed run in with Chip Gaines. Clint says it was like lightning in a bottle.

There, a friendship formed and a notable career was launched.

“I was texting Chip and Jo the other day just about how grateful I am for the part they played, especially in Harp Design Co.,” Clint says.

Since opening their doors, the Harp family’s ambition has only grown. On top of the furniture store they run an Air BNB, a rental house, a time consuming show that shoots year round on the Magnolia Network, as well as being parents to three children.

“You know, sometimes you just kind of find your limits, and I think we found our limit,” Clint explains.

He says it was by far not an easy decision to make, but he knew it was time.

“It’s a good thing, in the end it’s a good thing, but it’s a hard thing. I’m going to miss so many people, the people that work here are amazing and every time I see one of those tables I think of the hands because they were the ones that were here day in and day out building this furniture,” says Clint.

As for what’s next? Clint says he already has plenty on his plate, but he’s excited to try new things and see where they go.

“We’re not done by any means, we’re just closing this chapter on Harp Design Co. which has been an incredible chapter of our lives and there’s so many amazing people that I’ve gotten to work with and so many beautiful things that we’ve been able to make and create. I can say that ideas are coming, and the juice is flowing again, and it’s really exciting to see what could happen,” Clint said with an optimistic smile.

