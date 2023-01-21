Killeen emergency crews respond to apartment building wall collapse, Thursday evening

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three days after a brick wall collapsed, families occupying ten apartment units, in Killeen, are in a emergency shelter waiting for further information.

Upon responding to 512 W. Green Ave., Thursday evening, crews found a brick wall that separated from the main structure and collapsed.

Fire department crews secured the collapse and surrounding areas.

City officials were called out to determine if the structure was safe for residents.

The results point to the building being unsafe and uninhabitable.

It was determined that the owner will need to consult a structural engineer to deem the building safe for residents.

The city’s Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management worked with the property manager, property owner, citizens, and community partners to assist the displaced residents with meals and extending the stay at their current emergency shelter, according to the City of Killeen.

