FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of I45 southbound was closed, Friday, after a major accident occurred near mile marker 207.

According to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, one person died as a result of the crash.

During the closure, alternative routes FM80 and Hwy75 were used.

