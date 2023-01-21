Pleasant weekend but major changes arrive this upcoming week

January weather finally made a comeback as we ended the work week and made our way into the weekend. Highs on Friday stayed below the average - Which was the first time that happened this year. Saturday started off cloudy and chilly with some scattered light rain showers. Drier air moved in and cleared out the rain and clouds from west and east and allowed the sun to return for some in the afternoon. We did deal with two different seasons though Saturday afternoon. It was warm, sunny, and around 70° for our western areas and chilly and cloudy out east with temperatures closer to 50°.

Drier and colder air will continue to filter into Central Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning. Any clouds will move out and temperatures will be very chilly waking up Sunday. Low temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing for most locations across Central Texas. Most of us start out in the mid to upper 30s - But some of our western areas may get closer to the freezing mark. Lots of sun is in the forecast for Central Texas on Sunday. Breezy north/northwest winds will be around - Gusting up to 25 mph. This will keep our temperatures around where they should be in the mid 50s to around 60° for the afternoon. Fire danger remains elevated - So continue to remain cautious while spending time outdoors this weekend.

Major changes are set to arrive in Central Texas as we head into the new work week. We haven’t seen widespread beneficial rain for a while - But that is changing next week. Our next weather system arrives on Tuesday. In advance of that system, breezy southeast winds return on Monday - Which will crank up the amount of moisture we have in our area. That moisture arrives just in time before a cold front and strong upper-level low move through Central Texas.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day on Monday as more moisture returns. Temperatures start out around freezing for the morning and will warm up to around 60° for the afternoon. Rain showers are forecast to build into our area Monday night with widespread rain taking place throughout the day on Tuesday. The overall severe weather threat looks low with this system - But some pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning look possible. Rain totals are looking great at the moment. We’re still seeing some differences between our forecast models on exactly how much will fall - But 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible for our area. The highest amounts look to be for areas near and east of I-35.

Tuesday is going to be a cold and wet day. We’re forecasting our temperatures to remain above freezing throughout the day on Tuesday - But our highs will struggle to climb to around 50° for the afternoon. Forecast models are showing freezing temperatures to our north - Which could result in that rain transitioning over into some snow. Thankfully wintry precipitation looks like it’ll stay to our north - Especially for areas near and north of I-20. Again, we’re not forecasting wintry weather for Central Texas - But we’ll definitely be watching this closely as we head into the new week.

Wednesday through Friday will feature dry and breezy weather. Temperatures for the morning hours will cold into the 30s - With some freezing morning possible - Especially Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday, mid 50s Thursday, and low 60s Friday. Some more rain looks possible next weekend ahead of another cold front. That front may arrive at the start of the following week. Expect the warming trend to continue for next weekend with highs staying in the 60s. Colder weather with maybe more rain possible as we close out the month of January. Next weekend’s forecast and into the final days of January is still up in the air regarding differences in our forecast models. More details to come over the next week - But rain and cooler weather may be around as we head into February.

