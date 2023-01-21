Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr.

Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.

