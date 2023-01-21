Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr.

Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.

STRUCTURE FIRE 11000 Block of Hidden Bluff Dr. @WacoTXFire units arriving with heavy smoke showing from a house. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) January 21, 2023

