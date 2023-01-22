18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning

It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch.(Photo courtesy: Chief Joe Boyd, Brazos County VFD District 2)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch.

The driver of the semi did not have any serious injuries and was hauling frozen foods.

No other vehicles were involved.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

