2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

TikTok
TikTok
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos.

Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.

A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for wagering. He then streamed live as he and sometimes his brother played the slots. Court filings indicated the two have been running the operation at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake and the Treasure Island Resort & Casino just outside Red Wing. One of their sessions ended just before dawn Thursday.

The Edina man has 165,000 followers around the world. Video highlights archived on his TikTok page show wads of cash and slot machines rolling up jackpots, including a $15,000 hit in December.

Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division spokesperson Nicole Roddy confirmed the investigation to the Star Tribune, saying the agency has never encountered such a case until now.

Officials with the American Gaming Association, which represents sports books and casinos nationwide, said they, too, haven’t heard of such a case until now. The association’s vice president for government relations, Alex Costello, said the alleged scheme violates casinos’ anti-money laundering protocols.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

Latest News

‘Mattress Mack’ places $2M bet on Cowboys to beat the 49ers
Mattress Mack places bet on Cowboys beating the 49ers, could rake in over $3M
fastcast lake partly cloudy reflection reflecting clouds off lake
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
FILE - An abortion rights protestor, center, uses a megaphone as anti-abortion demonstrators...
Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Minister: Germany won’t block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
Police comfort a neighbor who was harassed by anti-government protesters outside the San Marcos...
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow