Baylor set to host #25 Texas for a Big 12 matchup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor is set to host the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns at home Sunday as the Bears look to gain ground in the Big 12 standings.

The Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings with Texas, but the Longhorns took the last matchup back in March in the conference tournament.

Texas and Baylor are both 4-2 in Big 12 play this season, both only behind Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Coach Nicki Collen commented on the upcoming matchup, explaining how intense it’s going to be out on the floor.

“I think by nature of the in-state rivalry, and the games last year, I think it’s always going to be intense,” said Collen. “When we’re all fighting within one game of one another, this is the meat right here. Every game matters.”

Texas and Baylor tip off on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Waco at the Ferrell Center.

