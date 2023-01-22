Baylor set to host #25 Texas for a Big 12 matchup

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor is set to host the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns at home Sunday as the Bears look to gain ground in the Big 12 standings.

The Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings with Texas, but the Longhorns took the last matchup back in March in the conference tournament.

Texas and Baylor are both 4-2 in Big 12 play this season, both only behind Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Coach Nicki Collen commented on the upcoming matchup, explaining how intense it’s going to be out on the floor.

“I think by nature of the in-state rivalry, and the games last year, I think it’s always going to be intense,” said Collen. “When we’re all fighting within one game of one another, this is the meat right here. Every game matters.”

Texas and Baylor tip off on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Waco at the Ferrell Center.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

Jalen Bridges
Bridges’ crucial 3s help No. 21 Baylor past Oklahoma
Former Florida State coordinator Kendal Briles named new offensive coordinator at Arkansas
TCU announces Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
Classroom Champion Jagger Summa
Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa
Former China Spring baseball coach, James Limmer, is now one of 86 coaches in the Texas High...
Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer inducted into THSBCA Hall of Fame