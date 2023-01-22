Central Texas authorities warn of missing person social media scams

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas sheriff’s office is warning residents of social media scams involving missing persons.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office stated a post that there are multiple “missing persons” scams circulating on Facebook and other social media sites.

“DO NOT SHARE missing persons posts if you are not familiar with the originator or have knowledge that the person is actually missing,” said Bosque County Sheriff Hendricks.

If a person goes missing in Bosque County and isn’t found within a short period of time, in addition to requesting search assistance and resources, authorities will post and share the info as an effort to alert citizens to be vigilant and watchful.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.