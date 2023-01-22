Here comes the rain and even some snow for some in Texas

It’s been a quiet weekend for Central Texas. January weather finally decided to make a comeback! Get ready for some major changes to arrive in Central Texas this upcoming work week. We haven’t seen widespread beneficial rain in a while - But that is finally changing this week. Our next strong storm system enters our area from the southwest late Monday night and exits Tuesday night.

In advance of that system - We have a widespread freeze in the forecast tonight as light winds, clear skies, and dry air remain in place. Waking up Monday morning - Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Make sure you Protect those P’s (Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People) Breezy easterly winds return for the day Monday. Those winds will slowly start to bring back some moisture. That moisture arrives just in time before the storm system swings through our area. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be around where they should be - In the mid 50s to around 60°.

Rain showers are forecast to build into our area late Monday night with widespread rain taking place throughout the day on Tuesday. The overall severe weather threat looks low with this system - But some pockets of heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning look possible. This is looking like it’ll be some great, beneficial rain for Central Texas. Models have around 0.5″ to 1″ west of I-35 with 1″ to 1.5″ east. Some isolated higher amounts will be possible as some heavy downpours are expected - Especially Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast on Tuesday will be a bit more messy for areas to our north and northwest. Forecast models have been consistent at transitioning the cold rain into a rain/snow mix for areas near and north of I-20. The better chance for accumulating snow will stay to the north of Central Texas - With the highest chances across the Big Country and Red River areas. We’ll monitor where the rain changes over to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of our forecast models bring some of that wintry weather into our far northern and northwestern counties - Of Hamilton, Bosque, and Mills - But our surface temperatures will stay above freezing all day - in the 40s - So we’re not expecting any significant accumulation or travel problems.

For the rest of the week - Wednesday through Friday - Will feature dry and breezy weather. Temperatures for the morning hours will be cold and below freezing - Into the 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday, mid 50s Thursday, and around 60° Friday. Some more rain looks possible next weekend ahead of another cold front. Expect the warming trend to continue for next weekend with highs staying in the 60s. Colder weather with maybe more rain possible as we close out the month of January. Next weekend’s forecast and into the final days of January is still up in the air regarding differences in our forecast models regarding rain and temperatures. More details to come over the next week - But rain and cooler weather may be around as we head into February.

