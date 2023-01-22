Mattress Mack places bet on Cowboys beating the 49ers, could rake in over $3M

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has placed a bet on the Dallas Cowboys beating the San Francisco 49ers that could win him $3,350,000.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale wagered $2 million in cash for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers on Sunday. If the Cowboys win, the separate $1 million moneyline bets could win him over $3 million.

McIngvale said if the Cowboys win Sunday, select mattresses starting at $3,000 will be free for his customers.

Back at @HorseshoeLC to place a bet on the team from Dallas to win on Sunday, 01/22/23, so we can run this great promotion. If the team from Dallas Wins, your $3000+ Mattress is FREE! Thanks to @CaesarsSports for taking this big bet! Go Dallas!https://t.co/MmcdAVVlPC pic.twitter.com/FYqbZCgwb7 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 20, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, McIngvale placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship – which they lost.

In November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

