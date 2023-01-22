Moss Rose Center to open as warming center Sunday evening to Monday morning

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Moss Rose Center will open as part of a warming center in Killeen Sunday evening.

The City of Killeen will open the warming center for those in need at 6p.m. Jan. 22 through 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in the1103 block of East Avenue E.

Dinner will be served and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, Killeen spokeswoman.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold.

The center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds, bedding material or showers are provided.

