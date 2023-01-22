Police are investigating a vulture’s death at the Dallas Zoo as ‘suspicious’

The death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo is being investigated as suspicious, police said.
The death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo is being investigated as suspicious, police said.(Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
By Rebekah Riess and Tina Burnside
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) - Police are investigating the death of an endangered vulture at the Dallas Zoo as “suspicious,” authorities said.

Staff found the bird dead in its enclosure Saturday – about a week after the same zoo made headlines for a clouded leopard that escaped after fencing around its enclosure was cut in what police called “an intentional act.”

The zoo said that “given the recent incidents,” staff alerted the Dallas Police Department about the vulture’s death.

While the vulture’s cause of death has not been determined, “circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes,” the Dallas Zoo said in a statement Saturday.

A necropsy will be conducted on the bird, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

“The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” the zoo’s statement read.

In the past week, the Dallas Zoo said it has added additional cameras throughout the property and increased on-site security patrols during the overnight hours.

“We will continue to implement and expand our safety and security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe,” the zoo added.

The clouded leopard’s disappearance last Friday prompted the zoo to close as workers and police searched for the missing feline. The animal was later found safe near the original habitat on zoo grounds.

But it wasn’t the only apparent tampering at the zoo that day, police said.

Zoo staff found a similar cut at a habitat for a breed of monkey known as Langurs. However, none of the langurs escaped.

Dallas Police at the time said the cutting of both enclosures will be investigated, though it was unknown if the two incidents were related.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

Latest News

From local parks to laundromats volunteers helped put up flyers at over 300 public spaces and...
Flyers to raise awareness of human trafficking in Waco
From local parks to laundromats volunteers helped put up flyers at over 300 public spaces and...
‘Never enough awareness you can spread’: Unbound Now - Waco gives businesses resources for human trafficking victims
fastcast dry field partly cloudy skies
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
(File)
Killeen emergency crews respond to apartment building wall collapse, Thursday evening