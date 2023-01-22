Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning.
A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities/
A brief pursuit ensued when vehicle collided with a power pole in the 600 block on Penelope Street in Belton.
According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect suffered minor, no life-threatening injuries and was transported to Scott and White by EMS.
The case is under Investigation.
