Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning.

A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities/

A brief pursuit ensued when vehicle collided with a power pole in the 600 block on Penelope Street in Belton.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect suffered minor, no life-threatening injuries and was transported to Scott and White by EMS.

The case is under Investigation.