Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning.

A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities/

A brief pursuit ensued when vehicle collided with a power pole in the 600 block on Penelope Street in Belton.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect suffered minor, no life-threatening injuries and was transported to Scott and White by EMS.

The case is under Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
(Source: File photo)
Central Texas authorities warn of missing person social media scams
The death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo is being investigated as suspicious, police said.
Police are investigating a vulture’s death at the Dallas Zoo as ‘suspicious’
From local parks to laundromats volunteers helped put up flyers at over 300 public spaces and...
Flyers to raise awareness of human trafficking in Waco