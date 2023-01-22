Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.

TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region reported the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the northbound lanes of SH-99 between Cypress Rosehill Road and Telge Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also on the scene.

The pilot is not reporting any injuries at this time, according to DPS.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

