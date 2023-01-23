50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade walk in Harker Heights draws abortion rights supporters, opponents

By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

The case established a constitutional right to abortion, but was later overturned this past June: leaving states to decide the fate of abortions. In Texas abortions are now banned.

Here at home, pro-choice supporters gathered in Harker Heights for the local Women’s March to demand greater abortion access in Texas.

At the age of 25, Jessica Burke remembers getting her abortion in Arizona.

“I understand that abortion can make people sad, but what I do with my body and how I have my family is nobody else’s business,” Burke said.

Burke joined other activists at Purser Park in sharing their stories for the local Women’s March.

“We feel that taking that right away was very disrespectful to many of our mothers, women, our sisters, our daughters and every other woman we know in our lives,” organizer Tristian Sanders said.

The group of around a dozen pro-choice supporters also wrote letters to state lawmakers and made signs to show support.

“We all know that the mouse is small, but very small and it can scare the big scary elephant.” Sanders said. “That’s how I see us, we’re small, but we’re very mighty.”

Across the park, pro-life counter-protestors gathered to stand against abortions.

“Roe v. Wade was overturned and that changed the law in Texas, but it didn’t change the demand,” pro-life activist Carolyn Hernandez said.

Pro-life advocates hope their showing started conversations at the park.

“We’re hoping to change their minds and let women know that they do have other options besides killing babies,” Hernandez said.

Pro-choice activist Burke said she doesn’t have any regrets about her abortion. She hopes that by being there she could educate other women of the resources available to them.

“Your medical choices are your decision, not anyone elses,” she said.

Pro-Life Waco released the following statement in response to the event and the 50th anniversary of the landmark decision:

“With the fall of the judicial fabrication called Roe v. Wade the pro abortion side has begun mobilizing at the local level. With Roe v. Wade in the rearview mirror, the battle has intensified. Pro-Life Waco will continue what we did in the past and be ready to meet additional challenges to avoid the deadly and damaging impact of abortion.”

