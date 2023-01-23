Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking.

According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking.

As a result, the following suspects were arrested, transported to the Randall County Jail, and charged with agreeing to pay for sex:

  • 31-year-old Mohamed Sharaf, from Amarillo
  • 37-year-old Travis Brollier, from Clarendon.
  • 38-year-old Steven Shaw, from Borger.
  • 26-year-old Tilar Holloway, from Pittsburg.
  • 37-year-old Dusty Smith, from Amarillo.
Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Pro-life counter protestors gathered across from pro-choice activists who organized the Roe v....
50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade event in Harker Heights
Pro-life counter protestors gathered across from pro-choice activists who organized the Roe v....
50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade walk in Harker Heights draws abortion rights supporters, opponents
KWTX Weather Xtra - January 22, 2023
‘Mattress Mack’ places $2M bet on Cowboys to beat the 49ers
Mattress Mack places bet on Cowboys beating the 49ers, could rake in over $3M