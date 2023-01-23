Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking.

According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking.

As a result, the following suspects were arrested, transported to the Randall County Jail, and charged with agreeing to pay for sex:

31-year-old Mohamed Sharaf, from Amarillo

37-year-old Travis Brollier, from Clarendon.

38-year-old Steven Shaw, from Borger.

26-year-old Tilar Holloway, from Pittsburg.

37-year-old Dusty Smith, from Amarillo.

