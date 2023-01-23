Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas

JANA VAN GYTENBEEK
JANA VAN GYTENBEEK(Baylor WBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points.

The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut into that deficit, but never gained the lead.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 4-3 in conference play. The Bears will play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Baylor hosts #25 Texas
Baylor set to host #25 Texas for a Big 12 matchup
Jalen Bridges
Bridges’ crucial 3s help No. 21 Baylor past Oklahoma
Former Florida State coordinator Kendal Briles named new offensive coordinator at Arkansas
TCU announces Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
Classroom Champion Jagger Summa
Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa