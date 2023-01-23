Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points.
The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut into that deficit, but never gained the lead.
With the loss, Baylor falls to 4-3 in conference play. The Bears will play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.