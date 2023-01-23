Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points.

The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut into that deficit, but never gained the lead.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 4-3 in conference play. The Bears will play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday.

