Bryan fire crews responding to structure fire on S. College Ave.

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1200 block of S. College Avenue in Bryan.
Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1200 block of S. College Avenue in Bryan.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews are headed to the scene of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South College Avenue.

Details are limited but the call came in a little after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Traffic in the area may be affected as crews continue their work.

We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as information is confirmed.

