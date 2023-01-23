Central Texas man sentenced to 15 years for producing, sharing child pornography

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Florence man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the sexual exploitation of a child and production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Joseph Leslie Reichard, 23, used his cell phone to produce three images of child sexual abuse material depicting a minor between the ages of one and three years old. 

Reichard sent the images via a messaging app to a person in Pennsylvania. 

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 and has remained in federal custody since his arrest in March 2022.

“This defendant used his cell phone to photograph and distribute despicable acts of sexual abuse against defenseless children,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Limiting the availability of child sexual abuse begins with cracking down directly on offenders like Reichard, who can expect to face the harshest penalties under federal law.”

