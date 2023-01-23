Finally... Some good rain chances return to the forecast!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The last time that most of Central Texas saw over an inch of rain was November 24, but that dry streak looks to end on Tuesday. A storm system moving in from the west will bring all of Central Texas very good rain chances, and for most of use the totals should be around one inch! Clouds will thicken up tonight in advance of that system, and we could start to see some light rain start around 2-3am. Scattered showers are likely for the morning commute, but the most widespread and heaviest rain looks to arrive as we get closer to lunchtime. The bulk of the rain will start to shift east of our area around 4pm, but a few isolated showers remain possible into the evening.

Not only is it going to be rainy on Tuesday, but it’s also going to be windy and chilly as well. Highs will only make it into the mid-to-upper 40s, and the gusty winds will keep wind chills in the 30s most of the day! Tuesday is the only day this workweek that we have rain in the forecast. It will stay cool on Wednesday and Thursday, with some cold mornings down near freezing. We will warm up a little by the weekend, with highs back in the 60s. Another slight chance for rain returns by the weekend as well.

