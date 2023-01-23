Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF) - A Georgia school bus driver has been suspended, after refusing to let some young children off the school bus.

The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what happened that made parents and children so upset.

Samantha Lee says her eight year old daughter was terrified Wednesday afternoon when she couldn’t get off at her normal bus stop near the intersection of Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Dallas

“She thought that the bus driver was kidnapping her,” said Lee.

On board the bus, Paulding County School students, including kids from All Good Elementary School. The driver, a substitute, refusing to let students without yellow rags exit the bus.

“The parents we’re asking over and over again, please open the door. Please let us see our children,” said Lee.

Lee says her daughter had a yellow tag.

The back and forth between parents and the driver escalating to a parent allegedly assaulting the driver.,

Parents were later seen pulling their kids dem the windows of the bus and out of the back emergency door.

“I think we were really concerned for the safety of our children at that point,” said Lee.

The Paulding County School District says in a statement that it’s de-boarding process broke as the substitute driver was trying to manage the release of younger students.

Parent Dana Toole stated unlike other parents she supports the driver’s actions.

“I mean, I would rather my kid be safe than just dropped off because you never know what can happen to your kids,” said Toole.

