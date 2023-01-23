Indiana man killed in fiery rollover on I-14 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, 21, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was killed in a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in Bell County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck happened at about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 near mile marker 299 on Interstate 14 and SH 121.

Landin-Ariza was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on IH-14 when, according to DPS, he failed to drive in a single lane and left the northside of the roadway.

“The Chevrolet travelled onto the grass, rolled multiple times, and caught on fire,” DPS said.

Investigators said Landin-Ariza was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to always wear your safety belt,” DPS said, “Failing to wear your safety belt greatly increases the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a crash.”

