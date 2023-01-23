Indiana man killed in fiery rollover on I-14 in Bell County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, 21, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was killed in a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in Bell County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck happened at about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 near mile marker 299 on Interstate 14 and SH 121.

Landin-Ariza was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on IH-14 when, according to DPS, he failed to drive in a single lane and left the northside of the roadway.

“The Chevrolet travelled onto the grass, rolled multiple times, and caught on fire,” DPS said.

Investigators said Landin-Ariza was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to always wear your safety belt,” DPS said, “Failing to wear your safety belt greatly increases the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a crash.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

File Graphic
Central Texas man sentenced to 15 years for producing, sharing child pornography
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board
Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1200 block of S. College Avenue in Bryan.
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
Team Waco expands outreach and support to more athletes
Team Waco expanding outreach to more athletes in the community