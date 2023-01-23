Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Multiple people were shot at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa. (KCCI via CNN Newsource)
Students, teacher shot at Iowa charter school
Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson
Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch