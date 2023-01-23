Something called “rain” is on the way tomorrow...

We’ve been moisture-starved across Central Texas for the a few months now with many spots still in the middle of an ongoing drought that started in late 2021, but we’re thankfully expecting a decent amount of rain to fall Tuesday. While we do desperately need the rain, Tuesday’s storm will be a typical January one bringing us cold temperatures and gusty winds on top of the rain so enjoy today’s comfortably crisp weather while you can. Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday’s weather but with lower wind speeds. Morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s this afternoon. We’re expecting a lot of sunshine today so soak it in because there won’t be any tomorrow. We won’t start to see rain until around midnight tonight. What will initially start out as a few isolated showers around midnight, moving in from the west, will turn to widespread rain before sunrise. Morning rain may be decently widespread, but heavier pockets of rain may hold off for a while.

After sunrise Tuesday (which we won’t see because of all of the clouds and rain), we’ll be stuck with widespread rain pretty much until sunset. Morning rainfall coverage will be widespread with some pockets of moderate rainfall, but the heaviest rain will hold off until around lunch time. The heavier midday rain hangs around during the afternoon, but the rain will gradually come to a close from west-to-east. By 4 PM, most of the area may actually dry out. The best chances for afternoon rain will be east of I-35, but the storm system could wrap some more rain back into our area from around 6 PM to 10 PM. The best rain chances after sunset will be closer to the Metroplex. Tuesday’s rain will likely amount to between a half-inch (at the lowest) to around two inches (at the highest). The majority of Central Texas will see around an inch of the good stuff. We’re all welcoming the rain with open arms, but we’re forecasting temperatures to stay stuck in the 40s throughout the day. Gusty easterly winds, as high as 30 MPH, will make Tuesday’s weather feel a bit raw as wind chills remain in the 30s pretty much throughout the entire day.

Tuesday’s highs in the 40s won’t last Wednesday as more sunshine returns. While morning lows will remain in the mid-30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday thanks to lingering clouds, the returning afternoon sunshine will offset the gusty northwesterly winds and bring highs back into the 50s! Morning lows should dip near-freezing Thursday and Friday, but highs will warm from the low-to-mid 50s Thursday to near 60°. Breezy southwest winds Friday are in advance of what’ll be another potential weather maker arriving late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will likely stay in the low-to-mid 60s for highs and rain chances are, for now, capped around 30%. Forecast model data is suggesting the rainiest part of the weekend storm system stays in East Texas, but any more of a westerly movement of the heaviest rain could bring us rain chances up. Another storm system arriving for the middle of next week could potentially bring us some more rain, but it could be another case of storm systems getting going just after they move through Central Texas.

