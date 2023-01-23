Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say

Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson
Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson were arrested on Jan. 20 after they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while firing several rounds in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Evergreen Drive to investigate the shots fired disturbance Shortly after 10 p.m.

A neighborhood resident told the officers she was inside her residence when she heard a vehicle and gunfire.

When the woman went outside, she observed a blue car traveling west on Evergreen Drive from Florence Road.

As the vehicle continued to travel, two more gunshots were fired towards a residence across the street.

At that moment, the witness told police, the car involved in the drive-by shooting crashed into a parked vehicle and two men were seen exiting the vehicle and running away.

While officers were investigating the scene, Johnson returned to the scene and told them that the vehicle belonged to him.

Johnson, police said, stated he and Degrate were in the vehicle when the driver of another unknown vehicle began firing rounds at them.

Johnson said he crashed into a parked vehicle when he turned away to look back at the driver firing rounds at him.

According to police, Johnson said he Degrate decided to leave the wrecked vehicle behind and run away.

“Through the investigation, it revealed that Degrate and Johnson were in the vehicle that drove by and fired shots towards a residence on Evergreen Drive,” police said.

Johnson was arrested at the scene and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Degrate was located at a residence in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Both suspects were charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

File Graphic
Conservative lawmakers push for review of school board group’s guidance on transgender students
A National Guard soldier oversees an area where the border wall ends in Del Rio, on Nov. 7, 2021.
Migrant shot and injured by National Guard soldier patrolling border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Reminds Travelers Certain Agricultural Items are Prohibited in the U.S.
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Man accused in racist massacre at El Paso Walmart intends to plead guilty to federal charges: documents