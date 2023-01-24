Academy ISD names new head football coach

Mullins family
Mullins family(Academy ISD)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Academy Independent School District has announced Mark Mullins as the next Head Football Coach of the Bumblebees.

Mullins most recently served as Academy’s offensive coordinator and has 25 years of coaching experience.

Academy ISD Athletic Director Jared Hunt is excited to have Coach Mullins as the Bumblebees’ new head football coach stating, “I have tremendous confidence in Mark Mullins’ leadership and believe he is positioned to continue the progress of this football program.”

Coach Mullins stated he is enthusiastic about the opportunity to be the head football coach at Academy High School.

Mullins said, “Getting the chance to continue to develop these student-athletes is a dream come true. So many positive things are happening in this district, which is a tribute to our leadership and this community. My family and I are thrilled to be a part of such a great school district.”

