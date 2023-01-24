Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say

Yaseen Naz is charged with murder
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police Department officers arrested Yaseen Naz, 25, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found 42-year-old Marquis Demps suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the gas station’s parking lot.

Demps died at the scene, police said.

“Throughout the investigation, detectives determined that Demps was involved in an altercation with an employee of the Shell, Yaseen Naz, during which Naz shot Demps,” police said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023.

