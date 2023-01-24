Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.

The woman was dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

“Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene. Details in the investigation determined that Willie Easley had shot his wife,” police said.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s fifth homicide of 2023.

