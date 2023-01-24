Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

“The victim was approached and pushed to the ground by a white male with dark blonde hair, in his late 20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray pants,” BUPD said.

The suspect was seen driving a gray 4-door sedan before fleeing the campus area, BUPD said.

The assault is under investigation by Waco Police.

All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus.

In any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, immediately report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by downloading and using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

