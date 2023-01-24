CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a...
College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report.

CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are urged to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600 and reference case number 2022-009824.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
Detectives in McLennan County, Texas arrest a suspect in a sex trafficking sting.
Don’t Mess with Central Texas: Detective Warns Sex Buyers to Stay Away from Waco
Willie Easley is charged with murder
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
Yaseen Naz is charged with murder
Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say