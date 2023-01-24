Degrees of Science: SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking about the SKYWARN storm spotter training put on by the National Weather Service with Jennifer Dunn, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

SKYWARN trains storm spotters to know what to look for in severe weather, and how to report those observations back to the National Weather Service. Storm spotters pay a vital role of verifying what Meteorologists are seeing on radar and satellite during stormy weather, and help to keep their local community safe during severe weather.

