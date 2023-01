(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking about El Niño & La Niña with Dr. Emily Becker, a climate expert and writer of the El Niño/La Niña blog on Climate.gov.

We talked with Dr. Becker about the science of El Niño, how it impacts weather patterns across the globe, and how forecasting El Niño helps long range seasonal outlooks across Texas and the United States.

