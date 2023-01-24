‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank Jugging” victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “Bank Jugging”

It’s a term used when suspects watch customers leave banks with deposits to later steal from their cars.

Bellmead’s Support Service Lieutenant, Andrew McGee, said then, the suspect follows the victim to their next location and if the individual leaves the cash in their car, the suspect breaks in and steals it.

“It can really happen in a matter of minutes,” said McGee.

Sargent Casey Sheppard of the Temple Police Department said it could happen even if you make a quick stop before going home.

“We’ve had at least one case where an individual went into as gas station. Within the amount of time it took them fill up their car and go inside the gas station, the money was taken,” said Casey.

The Killeen Police Department posted video of a bank jugging case in round rock and says the car matched the description from a bank jugging situation that happened there in December.

“There was a big push for this within the last couple of years where it was happening more often,” said McGee.

Authorities recommend not to keep your cash in the glove compartment, middle console, or under your visor. They said your best option is to bring the cash with you.

“Here, it only ends in a burglary, which obviously is not a violent crime, but it’s still sometime scary and it’s still violating for someone else to be in your vehicle,” said Sheppard.

“Keeping any cash on you is always a better idea rather than leaving it in an unattended car. The fact of the matter is that people out to be able to leave things in their car and other people not mess with them. But unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in today,” said Casey.

The Killeen Police Department said detectives received information that the same suspect vehicle was involved in two other vehicle burglaries in McLennan county.

The vehicle is a black Toyota Rav4 and is a 2019 to 2022 model with silver or grey wheels.

The suspect vehicle has no front license plate and a temporary tag on the rear.

