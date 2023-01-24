‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.

“It can really happen in a matter of minutes,” said Bellmead Police Department Support Service Lieutenant Andrew McGee.

Sergeant Casey Sheppard, with the Temple Police Department, said it could happen even if you make a quick stop before going home.

“We’ve had at least one case where an individual went into as gas station. Within the amount of time it took them fill up their car and go inside the gas station, the money was taken,” said Casey.

The Killeen Police Department shared video of a bank jugging case in Round Rock, Texas to warn followers the car in that case matched the description from a bank jugging situation that happened in Killeen in December.

“There was a big push for this within the last couple of years where it was happening more often,” said McGee.

Authorities recommend not to keep your cash in the glove compartment, middle console, or under your visor. They said your best option is to take the cash with you when you exit your vehicle.

“Here, it only ends in a burglary, which obviously is not a violent crime, but it’s still sometime scary and it’s still violating for someone else to be in your vehicle,” said Sheppard.

“Keeping any cash on you is always a better idea rather than leaving it in an unattended car. The fact of the matter is that people out to be able to leave things in their car and other people not mess with them. But unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in today,” said Casey.

The Killeen Police Department said detectives received information that the same suspect vehicle was involved in two other vehicle burglaries in McLennan county.

The vehicle is a black Toyota Rav4 and is a 2019 to 2022 model with silver or grey wheels.

The suspect vehicle has no front license plate and a temporary tag on the rear.

