Killeen to open warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will open a warming center from Tuesday to Thursday for those in need.

The Moss Rose Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 – Jan. 26 in the

Dinner will be served and the center remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day.

“While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen’s spokeswoman.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can NOT accept the following:

New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

Gift-wrapped items

New or used medical supplies or equipment

