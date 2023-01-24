Morefield no longer UMHB women’s basketball coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A University of Mary Hardin Baylor spokesperson confirmed that Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the university.

Morefield served as the head women’s basketball coach at UMHB since 2015. The team is in the middle of conference play and is currently 13-4 on the season.

UMHB confirmed that assistant Kendra Foreman will be the interim head coach. No other comments were made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.