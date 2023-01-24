Moss Rose Center to open as warming center in Killeen

Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front
Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will open a warming center from Tuesday to Thursday for those in need.

The Moss Rose Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 – Jan. 26 in the 1103 block of E Ave E.

Dinner will be served and the center remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day.

“While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen’s spokeswoman.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

  • Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed
  • Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating
  • Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can NOT accept the following:

  • New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy
  • Gift-wrapped items
  • New or used medical supplies or equipment

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

Texas lawmakers are looking at tougher punishments for catalytic converter thieves
City of Waco announces up-and-coming project
AC Marriott set to open in downtown Waco
Central Texas outages
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
City of Waco announces downtown development project for new hotel
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project