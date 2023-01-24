Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map.

As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m.

Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville, according to Oncor’s map, reporting the power should be restored around 9 a.m.

A handful of customers are still without power in Woodway after about 780 homes were reported to be without power around 7:20 a.m.

Nine homes are without power in Temple with expected restoration time around 10 a.m.

Oncor reports a Winter Weather Advisory for Jan. 24 as a cold front continues to move through Texas with precipitation.

If you experience an outage in your area, the following are ways to report it and view outages in your area.

Text OUT to 66267 on your cell phone or tablet

Download the MyOncor App

Visit www.Oncor.com to Report an Outage

Call us at 888.313.4747

