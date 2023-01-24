Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

Central Texas outages
Central Texas outages(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map.

As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m.

Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville, according to Oncor’s map, reporting the power should be restored around 9 a.m.

A handful of customers are still without power in Woodway after about 780 homes were reported to be without power around 7:20 a.m.

Nine homes are without power in Temple with expected restoration time around 10 a.m.

Oncor reports a Winter Weather Advisory for Jan. 24 as a cold front continues to move through Texas with precipitation.

If you experience an outage in your area, the following are ways to report it and view outages in your area.

  • Text OUT to 66267 on your cell phone or tablet
  • Download the MyOncor App
  • Visit www.Oncor.com to Report an Outage
  • Call us at 888.313.4747

