Rain moving out... Cold weather sticking around!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For most of Central Texas, today brought the best rain we have seen since the Saturday after Thanksgiving! Most of us saw between .5″-1.5″, with a few isolated areas seeing higher totals. The rain has moved out, but the breezy and chilly weather is going to stick around through the night. Wednesday morning we will start out the morning with temperatures in the mid-30s, with wind chills likely dipping down into the 20s at times. Sunshine will gradually return throughout the day Wednesday, but it will stay breezy and cool. Highs Wednesday will only make it into the low 50s, with northwest winds running 15-25 mph.

The morning will remain rather chilly to end out the workweek. Lows Thursday an Friday will drop into the upper 20s. We will stay rain-free the rest of the workweek, but slight rain chances return this weekend, and we will keep slight rain chances in the forecast through the early to middle part of next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

fastcast stormy skies pasture green grass storm coming in
Rain gradually eases up this afternoon and evening.
SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training
Degrees of Science: SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
FastCast
Finally... Some good rain chances return to the forecast!