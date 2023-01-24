Rain moving out... Cold weather sticking around!

For most of Central Texas, today brought the best rain we have seen since the Saturday after Thanksgiving! Most of us saw between .5″-1.5″, with a few isolated areas seeing higher totals. The rain has moved out, but the breezy and chilly weather is going to stick around through the night. Wednesday morning we will start out the morning with temperatures in the mid-30s, with wind chills likely dipping down into the 20s at times. Sunshine will gradually return throughout the day Wednesday, but it will stay breezy and cool. Highs Wednesday will only make it into the low 50s, with northwest winds running 15-25 mph.

The morning will remain rather chilly to end out the workweek. Lows Thursday an Friday will drop into the upper 20s. We will stay rain-free the rest of the workweek, but slight rain chances return this weekend, and we will keep slight rain chances in the forecast through the early to middle part of next week.

