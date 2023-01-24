Universal Studios Hollywood performer rushed to hospital after accident during live show

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into...
According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By KABC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after an accident during a live show Monday afternoon.

It was a shocking ending to the famed Waterworld show.

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.

But something went wrong.

Several staff members jumped in to pull the performer, who was unconscious, out of the water.

He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

Officials are still trying to determine what happened. Universal says it is reviewing details surrounding the event.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov....
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance