You can stand under Rihanna’s umbrella, but you probably want your own today

It’s January 24th and today is the first day this month (and year) we’ll record precipitation. A widespread rain is coming our way so make sure you have an umbrella and make sure you have a jacket too since temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side! As today’s storm system moves in from the west, all of the wintry weather will stay to our north and out of our area. Severe weather chances, including the possibility of a strong tornado, will stay close to the coast. Central Texas is in the “Goldilocks zone” where we’ll get the beneficial rainfall but avoiding the wintry weather and severe weather. Widespread rain hangs around through the early afternoon before potentially some dry air shuts the faucet off for a good chunk of the area. Through around 10 AM, rain will be widespread and light. There could be a stray downpour or two and there could be some dry spots in between the rain. After 10 AM, the heaviest bands of precipitation will move in from the west. Any heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder today may also bring some very small hail too. Today’s storm system moves through fairly quickly so the heaviest rain will likely be near and east of I-35 by 12 PM. The heaviest rain departs the area by 2 PM and rain chances will drop from near 100% down to around 40% by 3 PM. Yes, some rain will be around, but dry air should dry us out. As today’s low pressure system departs, moisture may wrap around and bring some more light rain north of Highway 84 until around 10 PM.

On a widespread basis, today’s rain will produce around a half-inch to an inch of rain. The lower rainfall totals are expected west of I-35 while the highest totals should be found east of I-35. Temperatures today are starting out in the 40s and will stay in the 40s all day. Some spots, especially in the Brazos Valley, may warm up to near 50° but wind chills should stay in the 30s throughout most of the day thanks to gusty winds as high as around 30 MPH. After today’s rain exits, temperatures will gradually drop overnight and settle in the low-to-mid 30s Wednesday morning. We will either not be cold enough or not see freezing temperatures for long enough to bring slick roadways Wednesday morning, so that’s great news! Wednesday will bry dry with temperatures warming into the low-to-mid 50s.

Another chance for rain arrives this weekend, Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday morning, with potentially another round of rain early next week. Rain chances early next week stay very limited, between 20% and 30%, so don’t expect really any appreciable rainfall totals. We have three freezing morning temperatures in the forecast right now, Thursday, Friday, and next Thursday morning, but some forecast models are starting to show another significant shot of colder air potentially arriving late next week into next weekend. It’s far too early for specifics about any sort of precipitation that may or may not fall, it’s far too early to talk about how cold temperatures will get, and it’s far too early to say how long this potential chill will last, but forecast model data is showing temperatures potentially dropping 15° or more below average across the Central U.S. for the first weekend of February. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

