Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Hillsboro!

The city hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday celebrating the future of the second Buc-ee’s in central Texas.

Folks are more than ready for the beloved convenience store to be closer to town and bring in more travelers.

Hillsboro residents, Hailey Mikeska and Morgan Hollis can already predict how long lines will be once the new Buc-ee’s is built.

“Oh, they’re going to be packed, it’s going to be really really busy,” said Mikeska.

District manager, Jeff Hand, said the Buc-ee’s will have everything included like the others.

“This is going to be similar to the rest, I can tell you. it’s 75,000 square foot so this is officially one of the biggest ones we have once it’s complete,” said Hand.

Residents love that it’s an all in one store.

“Really, you get what you want. it’s everything that you need in one store. the food there is really good,” said Mikeska.

Mikeska and Hollis say they’re happy about the location being close and it bringing in more travelers.

“It would bring in a lot more people, like travelers. not only that, it’s just other people. They like buc-ee’s and they’re like, ‘yay, buc-ee’s.’ so, they wouldn’t have to drive so far,” said Mikeska.

Officials said this is just the start of the chain’s expansion.

“As you know, we started out in Texas and we’re growing out of state as well. every time we start a new store, it’s always exciting for us,” said Hand.

Officials said it will take between 12 to 15 months to build the store.

